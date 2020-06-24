Strong to severe storms likely through this evening

The severe threat increases for north Georgia this evening and we can’t rule out the possibility of a brief spin-up tornado.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, most of north Georgia is under a ‘level 2’ risk out of five for severe storms. The main concern with these storms will be the potential for damaging winds exceeding 60 mph. We are also expecting storms to produce torrential rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and possibly a spin-up tornado.

Hit or miss storms will continue throughout the afternoon and evening, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Once the severe threat starts to decrease, we will continue to see lingering showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

North Georgia will start to see lower rain chances Thursday and that trend will continue into the weekend.

