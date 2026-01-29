Expand / Collapse search
Fire destroys long-time family home in DeKalb County

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 29, 2026 10:17pm EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fire destroys family home

Fire destroys family home

DeKalb County firefighters worked well into the evening to extinguish a massive house fire that has left a longtime family residence beyond repair. FOX 5's Denise Dillon has the story.

The Brief

    • A two-story home on Thompson Mill Road is considered a total loss after a fully involved fire broke out.
    • The home had been in the same family since 1994, though it was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
    • No injuries were reported, and fire officials are currently investigating what sparked the flames.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County firefighters worked well into the evening to extinguish a massive house fire that has left a longtime family residence beyond repair.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the scene on Thompson Mill Road near Rock Springs Road, where they found a two-story house fully engulfed in flames. Video from Sky Fox 5 showed plumes of smoke rising from the structure as fire trucks lined the street to battle the blaze.

The house sits roughly 40 yards off the road and is surrounded by tall trees, which firefighters worked to protect as they contained the fire.

The home has been a staple for one local family for more than three decades. It was purchased in 1994 by a woman who raised her children there.

The homeowner's daughter told FOX 5 that her mother had moved out over the summer due to illness and passed away just last month. While the house was technically unoccupied, the family’s furniture and clothes were still inside.

"I'm glad no one was in the house," said a neighbor who lives next door. "But like I say, after the investigation, we’ll know what’s going on."

What we don't know:

Though the main body of the fire was extinguished earlier in the evening, crews remained on the scene for hours. At one point, firefighters had briefly cleared the area before another truck had to return to address potential flare-ups.

Neighbors expressed gratitude that the department was able to keep the intense flames from spreading to nearby homes. Officials say they are currently checking for hot spots to ensure the area is completely safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: FOX 5's Denise Dillon was at the scene speaking with fire crews and neighbors. She also spoke with the late owner's daughter over the phone.

