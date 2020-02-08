Snow falls in parts of north Georgia Saturday morning

Cold air Saturday morning led to snow falls for FOX 5 viewers in north Georgia.

The FOX 5 Storm Chaser drove through north Georgia and first spotted snow flurries near Adairsville.

The snowflakes were an early morning event after a cold overnight.

Waleska, Georgia saw snow fall accumulate on cars and some of the snow was sticking to the ground.

FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda found snow sticking to the grass in Cherokee County near Canton, Georgia.

Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning for parts of north Georgia