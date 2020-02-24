Snow falling in north Georgia

A couple of quick-moving systems will bring a few showers to north Georgia Friday and again late Friday night. There is the possibility for some light snow in extreme North Georgia, but will likely not bring any travel issues along with it.

Video sent in by FOX 5 viewers showed some light snow falling in Blue Ridge.

Any snow accumulation Friday night will be light and on grassy areas and decks.

Sunshine will return over the weekend.

