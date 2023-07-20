Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of north Georgia

While most of north Georgia has been hot Thursday, there is the potential for severe storms.

There is a slight risk, or a Level 2 of 5, of severe storms through the afternoon and evening hours.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Dade, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Murray, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walker, White, Whitfield, and Wilkes until 10 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The biggest threat from these storms are damaging winds, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend with summer temperatures.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.