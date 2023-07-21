Severe storm threat for Georgia continues Friday

Another day and another threat of severe storms across north Georgia.

The threat shifts a bit south with most of metro Atlanta in its sights.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield counties until 10 p.m.

There is a Slight Risk, a level 2 out of 5, for severe weather across a good portion of Georgia on Friday afternoon and evening.

These storms are expected to move through between 4 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday with the peak activity expected between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The storms will bring damaging winds, but also could produce localized heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, but the risk of severe storms will decrease.

Otherwise, it will be hot and humid for the remainder of the weekend.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.