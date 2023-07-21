Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:55 PM EDT until FRI 6:30 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Walton County
5
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:02 PM EDT until SAT 12:15 AM EDT, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, White County, Pickens County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:57 PM EDT until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County
Live Now

Severe storm threat for Georgia continues Friday

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 5:14PM
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Another day and another threat of severe storms across north Georgia.

The threat shifts a bit south with most of metro Atlanta in its sights.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield counties until 10 p.m.

There is a Slight Risk, a level 2 out of 5, for severe weather across a good portion of Georgia on Friday afternoon and evening.

These storms are expected to move through between 4 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday with the peak activity expected between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The storms will bring damaging winds, but also could produce localized heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, but the risk of severe storms will decrease.

Otherwise, it will be hot and humid for the remainder of the weekend.

 Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.