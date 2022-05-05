Severe storm threat across Georgia starting Friday morning

Georgians will want to be alert on Friday as a powerful line of storm is expected to move through on Friday.

Those storms could produce strong to severe thunderstorms across north Georgia on Friday.

Most of north Georgia including Atlanta is under a Threat Level 2 or Slight Risk for severe weather, but the southern portion of metro Atlanta is under a Threat Level 3 or Enhanced Risk.

Some of those storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and a brief tornado.

Heavy rains could cause some creeks and other waterways to swell quickly.

Some localized flooding might be possible.

Expect the storms to move through between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.