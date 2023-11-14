‘Secondary’ severe season: Risk of storms increase as temperatures decrease

The Southeast is no stranger to severe weather, especially during the spring months.

However, it's not out of the ordinary for strong storms and tornadoes to pop up in the fall.

It's known as the "secondary" severe season - a collision course of sorts as cold Canadian air runs head on into warm and moist air lingering along the Gulf Coast.

While spring has the most notorious reputation for severe thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes, the fall months often bring an uptick in severe weather as the transition from summer to winter takes place.

The Gulf Coast region, where temperatures and humidity typically remain higher than most of the U.S., can experience a secondary peak of tornadoes during the fall.

The risk of tornadoes in October is mainly south and west of north Georgia, but in November the energy needed to fire up twisters, high wind and hail, places a bullseye on the Deep South.

By December, the main risk for tornadoes retreats back toward the northern Gulf Coast states as winter sets in.

The message is clear. There's a trend of stronger storms during this time of the year, so stay watchful and stay ready.

While Wednesday's round of wet weather won't turn severe. The area is getting early indications that next week's storms could be particularly strong across the southeastern United States - a system that could potentially impact Thanksgiving travel plans for millions.