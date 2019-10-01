Record heat coming to an end

The record heat that has been with us for most of the month of September, and now to start off October will come to an end this weekend.

The first in a wave of cold fronts will arrive late Friday cooling temperatures this weekend into the 80's. Very little moisture will accompany the front, so don't look for many showers as it moves through. The better chance of rain will begin on Sunday ahead of another cold front that will arrive by Monday.

This second front will not only bring much-needed rain, but it will also drop temperatures dramatically by Tuesday. Highs on Monday with the front passing, and the rain falling will be in the mid to upper 70s. By Tuesday behind the front highs will only be in the 60s. A 30-degree temperature drop the record-setting 90's this week!!

Welcome to October!