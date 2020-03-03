More rain, possible severe storms Tuesday

The very soggy weather pattern for north Georgia continues, but now with a severe storm risk for Tuesday.

As of early Tuesday morning, a Tornado Watch (meaning conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form) includes our FOX 5 viewers in Randolph county, Alabama through 11 am CST. We'll monitor to see if a new Tornado Watch becomes necessary for parts of Georgia later today.

As rain and storms increase across the FOX 5 viewing area from the west by mid-morning, a marginal/level 1 risk of severe storms is in place.

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts from a storm or two, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A brief tornado cannot be ruled out south of a Carrollton-McDonough-Eatonton line.

Storms should taper off before sunset with temperatures in the 60s.