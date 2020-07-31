Hurricane Isaías will have an impact on Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to monitor Hurricane Isaías as it barrels down on the Florida Coast this weekend.

July 31, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team Graphic

As of Friday, the CAT 1 hurricane is expected to ride along the east coast of Florida and make a close pass to the Georgia Coast. This means that the Georgia Coast will have dangerous rip currents and high seas.

Thankfully, there isn’t a major concern for the possibility of Isaías making landfall along the Georgia Coast which will limit the amount of wind and flooding this area. However, as a precaution, some beaches along the Georgia coast will be closing Sunday and Monday for swimmers as conditions get worse.

Based on the steering currents over the Atlantic Ocean right now, the stronger Isaías is the more likely it will stay offshore. If Isaías continues to weaken, that could allow the storm to drift farther west.

July 31, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team Graphic

July 31, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team Graphic

Following the National Hurricane Center cone of probability metro Atlanta is expected to be on the northwest side, weaker side, of the hurricane which means our weather will remain hot and humid with hit or miss afternoon/evening storms.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to post updates on the new information for Isaías on social media all weekend long.