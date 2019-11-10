HARD FREEZE: Subfreezing temperatures to impact metro Atlanta

A hard freeze is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday with subfreezing temperatures lingering for at least a 12-hour period.

Temperatures are anticipated to run 20 degrees below average. Factor in the wind, and it could feel like temperatures are in the teens.

The winds will be lighter, but temperatures will tumble into the 20s quickly in the evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 7p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Be sure to protect the plants, pets, and pipes!