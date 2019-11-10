HARD FREEZE: Subfreezing temperatures impacting metro Atlanta

Bundle up, Atlanta - winter has arrived early!

A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures running 20 degrees below average. Factor in the wind, and it could feel like temperatures are in the teens.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP NOW

So far, the winds have been lighter than Tuesday morning, but there is a slight breeze working with temperatures in the 20s.

Several areas reported icy roads early Wednesday morning due to the freezing temperatures. SKYFOX Traffic warned of icy conditions along Candler Road in DeKalb County, I-575 SB in Cobb County, and GA-20 in Fulton County.

METRO ATLANTA WARMING STATIONS & SHELTERS

Be sure to protect the plants, pets, and pipes!