Georgia weather: Thanksgiving weekend forecast shows thunderstorms approaching

There's some rain in the holiday weekend forecast as a storm approaches Georgia from the west, but it may not severely disrupt holiday weekend plans or travel.

Things should be dry until late Saturday afternoon with no expectation of major weather impacts. Clouds will increase late in the day. Fans in Athens for the Georgia-Georgia Tech football game can expect to stay dry for all four quarters.

Temperatures on Saturday should stay cool, maintaining in the high-50s for most of the day. In mid-afternoon temperatures in some areas could peak in the low-60s.

High-impact rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in overnight and persist early Sunday morning. The severe weather risk is relatively low. Expect cloud cover to decrease as the day gets later.

On Sunday, the warming trend begins with high temperatures in the mid-60s. By Monday and Tuesday, highs could hit the mid-to-high 60s.

For travelers, the best time to drive will be mid-Sunday morning, unless you're heading northeast and driving into the rain.

