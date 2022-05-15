Georgia weather: Cold front could bring gusty storms

Since Sunday morning, the threat of severe weather in areas east and south of Atlanta on Monday afternoon has decreased.

A cold front could still bring a few gusty storms.

Severe weather on Sunday evening posed the greatest threat in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and the northeast regions of Texas. There was a marginal threat as far southwest as northern Alabama. That threat didn't carry over into Georgia on Sunday. On Monday, the threat of storms over the Texas panhandle and parts of the Midwest lingered.

Models on Monday brought increased clarity, backing off the initial threat of severe weather. On Sunday, forecasts called for a marginal threat of severe weather and storms in Georgia along Interstate 85 and East. As of Sunday afternoon, areas northwest of I-85 were under a marginal threat.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.