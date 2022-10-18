Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures

Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures.

Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.

Here is a list of the announced warming shelters:

DeKalb County

Several DeKalb County fire stations will be open overnight beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, serving as warming stations.

Those are:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 3031

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county's COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check.