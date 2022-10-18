Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures.
Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
Here is a list of the announced warming shelters:
DeKalb County
Several DeKalb County fire stations will be open overnight beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, serving as warming stations.
Those are:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 3031
Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county's COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check.