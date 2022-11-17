Freeze Warning issued for portion of metro Atlanta, warming centers opening

The coldest weather of the season will be moving into Georgia overnight prompting a Freeze Warning overnight for some areas.

The temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into Friday morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see these temperatures that Freeze Warning is for an area south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville, including portions of metro Atlanta.

Residents should take actions to secure their pets, pipes, and plants.

The cold is expected to remain over portions of the state through Monday morning with patchy areas of frost possible.

Warming centers open ahead of cold blast in Georgia

Atlanta

One location will be open each day starting at 8 p.m. through Nov. 19:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center - 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta - Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta

DeKalb County

Four locations will be opened each evening at 8 p.m. through Nov. 18:

Fire Station 3 - 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4 - 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6 - 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center - 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Gwinnett County

Five locations will be open each evening starting at 6 p.m. through Nov. 19:

Buford Senior Center - 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford - Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building - 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth - Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Best Friend Park Gym - 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross - Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Centerville Senior Center - 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville