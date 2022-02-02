Flood Watch casts shadow over Groundhog Day, remainder of week in north Georgia

article

The overcast skies that greeted Beauregard "Beau" Lee on Wednesday morning might mean an early spring, but to the FOX 5 Storm Team, it means rain is on the way.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Banks, Towns, White, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties through Friday afternoon.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible over the next few days with some areas exceeding 3 inches. The biggest concern will be rapidly rising creeks, streams, and possible ponding on roadways.

This is part of a system that is expected to blanket portions of the Midwest in snow and bring ice from Texas to the Midwest and Northeast over the next few days. There is little to no chance of that winter weather reaching Georgia, but it will bring in the rain.

Wednesday has proved to be overcast with the occasional showers moving through.

Periods of steadier rain will start moving on Wednesday evening and will linger into early Thursday morning.

Then only scattered showers during the day Thursday, before a bigger wave of showers and thunderstorms passes through Thursday night.

Highs Thursday will rise into the 60s and low 70s.

Rain continues through Friday morning, ending late in the day.

Behind the front that brings all the rain, it will turn colder over the weekend.

