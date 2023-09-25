When could Georgia see its first freeze?

It might still seem more like summer outside than fall, the season traditionally ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.

That change could be less than a month away for some areas of north Georgia.

The Atlanta area hit the high average on Saturday for the start of fall: 82 degrees.

However, temperatures historically drop rapidly over the next few weeks, as much as 25 degrees.

The average high for the final day of fall is 55 degrees.

Now, these are observations based on previous year, so it is not a forecast.

In terms of the first freeze of the season, the Blue Ridge Mountains get its first round Oct. 1-15.

The extreme north Georgia mountains typically sees its first freeze Oct. 16-31.

The rest of Georgia will see its first freeze something Nov. 1-15.

The overnights, the next few weeks, should get cooler, if not frigid.

Historically, September and October are the driest months of the year.

You will want to stick with the FOX 5 Storm Team for the latest forecast on when you will actually see the first steep drop in temperatures this season.