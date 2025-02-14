Damaging winds, flash flood threats in North Georgia this weekend

The Brief A Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather is issued for Georgia on Sunday morning, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as the primary concern. There is a low potential for a brief tornado, making the situation unpredictable, especially between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Flash flooding is a significant concern across much of north Georgia, particularly along and north of Interstate 85, due to saturated ground from recent rainfall. The severe weather threat will peak between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, with the greatest intensity expected in the western parts of the state. The overnight timing increases the risk of nocturnal tornadoes and widespread power outages due to strong winds and saturated soils.



Saturday features on-and-off showers.

However, a vigorous line of storms will move through North Georgia before dawn on Sunday, bringing most neighborhoods another half-inch to an inch of rainfall.

Severe storm threat in north Georgia

What we know:

A Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather has been issued for Georgia, particularly on Sunday morning, with a primary concern of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. While tornadoes are not the primary hazard, there is still a low potential for a brief tornado, making the situation more unpredictable, especially in the early hours of Sunday. The timeframe for the most intense activity is between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Heavy rains in metro Atlanta

What we don't know:

While the main risk will be concentrated in the far western parts of the state, flash flooding remains a significant concern across much of north Georgia. A Slight Risk (Level 2 of 4) for flooding will be present, especially given the saturated ground from recent rainfall. Flooding is most likely along and north of Interstate 85. The heavy rain expected early Sunday could exacerbate swollen rivers and increase the potential for a second round of river flooding this week.

Timing and intensity of Atlanta storms

Timeline:

The severe weather threat will unfold overnight, with the peak period occurring between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Although the risk for severe weather will extend across most of north and central Georgia, the western portions of the state are expected to experience the greatest intensity. The threat for flash flooding will be most pronounced during this time as well, with rainfall rates at their highest early Sunday morning. River flooding is a more gradual concern and could linger into the start of next week, as rivers that were already receding may rise to flood stage again.

Risk of tornadoes in Atlanta

What's next:

The overnight timing of this event increases the potential for nocturnal tornadoes, which is an added danger for residents during the night hours when visibility and awareness are lower. Additionally, strong winds coupled with saturated soils could lead to trees and power lines being downed, further complicating the situation. Widespread power outages are possible, especially in areas where trees and power lines are already vulnerable. For rivers affected by recent rains, some could rise to flood stage again, exacerbating existing flooding concerns, especially as rain falls overnight.

The Source: This article consists of original forecasting by the FOX 5 Storm Team.



