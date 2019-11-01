Coldest temps of the season have arrived

The powerful cold front that swept through on Thursday has left north Georgia with temperatures more suited to January through the weekend.

Friday morning's temperatures tumbled into the 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s. As winds decrease today, we'll expect sunshine and highs in the cool mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will be similar Saturday and Sunday with sunny and dry weather.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will rise closer to early November averages (lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s), but rain does not look too promising.

There is a small chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday.