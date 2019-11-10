Coldest air of the season arrives this morning

A powerful overnight cold front will be moving through bringing a big change to temperatures in Georgia on Tuesday.

Scattered showers will begin moving into northwest Georgia late Monday evening. It is important to note the temperatures at this point will be in the mid-50s to lower-60s across north Georgia.

Expect a line of steady rain to move in early Tuesday morning, with some rainfall heavy at times. That main line should be to the south and east of metro Atlanta a little after 3 a.m.

Rainfall totals will average 1/2"-3/4". But behind the rain comes a dramatic drop in temperatures.

As the last of the rain is exiting, it is the classic race between cold air coming in and moisture moving out. For the north Georgia mountains, this will mean a brief period of time near sunrise Tuesday where a few flurries or sleet can mix in with the last of the rain. Accumulations are not expected.

The winds will increase Tuesday to usher in much colder than average temperatures. Highs are likely to only be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but the winds could make it feel like the 20s for a good bit of the day.

Wednesday night is when we'll see the first freeze of the season. Most temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 20s.

Be sure to protect the plants, pets, and pipes!