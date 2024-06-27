Atlanta weather: Showers return offering relief to high heat in north Georgia

Thursday was another notably hot day for the metro Atlanta area, though the region dodged triple-digit temperatures thanks to the arrival of rain and clouds earlier in the day.

"The rain moved in and even the clouds before then, and the showers are moving out really before everything really gets up and going for the late evening hours," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey. "Winds are bringing in more moisture from the east-southeast at seven miles per hour, fueling potential storms."

A stationary front will continue to influence the region's weather for the next 48 hours and into the weekend.

For the next few days, early morning showers are expected to crawl across the Alabama-Georgia state line, but most areas will remain dry until the afternoon when spot storms could develop due to high moisture levels.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb back to the lower 90s, with Sunday reaching up to 95 degrees. "The heat is on and it’s going to be hard to turn off," Stacey noted.

On the tropical front, the Storm Team is monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico with a 20% chance of development. An area of low pressure in the Atlantic is becoming more organized and might impact the Lesser Antilles in the coming days.

The seven-day forecast indicates consistent 90s with rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon hours.