Atlanta weather: Gusty winds ahead of mid-week cold front; a look at the next rain chance

After the roller coaster temperatures over the past week, Atlanta will be getting back to around average temperatures this week, but expect some gusty conditions through at least mid-week.

The breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday with winds out of the northwest, shifting to the west at 5 to 10 mph and gusts between 15 and 20 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

Early Wednesday morning, a cold front will move through, bringing windy conditions and patchy clouds.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.

There is a chance for some sprinkles across the northern part of metro Atlanta.

Extreme northern Georgia, especially in the higher elevations, could see a few snow flurries squeezed out, but widespread accumulations is not expected.

Elsewhere, widespread frost is possible, mostly between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday as temperatures dip just below freezing.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 50.

Highs on Thursday will warm up to the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will warm to around 60 for the high and in the lower 40s overnight.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms Saturday into the overnight hours. It is still too early to tell if the weekend will be washout though.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.