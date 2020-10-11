2 people rescued from vehicle after flash floods hit Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County firefighters rescued two people from a vehicle Saturday night after heavy flash flooding due to Delta impacted the area.

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said swift water rescue technicians and firefighters rescued the two people on Hillcrest Road in Lilburn after the vehicle was submerged by flash floods.

No injuries were reported.

Counties in Alabama and Georgia, including those encompassing the cities of Montgomery and Atlanta, were under a Tornado Watch until Saturday evening, but that was allowed to expire.

CHECK THE LATEST WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Advertisement

A shift in Delta's path once it hit land forced the Storm Prediction Center to upgrade the metro Atlanta to a ‘level 2’ risk for severe storms and warned of the possibility of tornadoes.

The FOX 5 Storm Team went live multiple times as Tornado Warnings popped up across Georgia. Reports of damage slowly trickled into the FOX 5 Newsroom.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Most of Georgia experienced at least heavy rains. The FOX 5 Storm Team said about 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely by the end of the weekend with heavier amounts in extreme north Georgia. There is also a concern for flash flooding. Parts of extreme north Georgia are under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight Monday.

Storm chances, along with the potential for tornadoes, will start to decrease early Sunday morning with the entire storm system gone by Monday afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Severe storms move out, but potential for flash flooding remains

The winds will start to accelerate this afternoon and peak during the overnight hours. Some areas could experience non-thunderstorm related wind damage with a saturated ground and wind gusts over 30 mph.

Unfortunately, it won’t be the best weekend for outdoor activities, but if you don’t mind the soggy conditions you’ll be able to salvage part of the day.

Sunday definitely looks more promising especially since there won’t be a risk for severe storms.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.