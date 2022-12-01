World Cup guide: Croatia, Morocco advance, Germany must win for last-16 shot

Croatia and Morocco advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany must beat Costa Rica or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament.

Germany was knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia. But even a victory might not be enough. Germany is in last place in Group E and, depending on the outcome of Japan versus Spain, goal difference deficit might come into play. Germany has scored two goals through its two games, a 2-1 loss to Japan in its opening match and 1-1 draw against Spain.

"We have a lot of humility," Germany midfielder Thomas Müller said. "There isn’t much reason to be really euphoric."

Germany had the same struggles in Russia in 2018 after opening with a 1-0 loss to Mexico before beating Sweden 2-1. Germany would have advanced with a win over South Korea in the final group game, but the defending champions lost 2-0 and went home.

"Now we have to do it differently," Müller said. "When the football world looks at Germany versus Costa Rica, I think we’re the favorite for those looking from the outside. It’s clear we have to win. Naturally we have respect."

Germany's coach Hans-Dieter Flick leads a training session at the Al Shamal Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha on Nov. 30, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Costa Rica and Germany.

Costa Rica earned a surprise win over Japan last week and now control its own fate. Costa Rica will advance with a victory over Germany, and even a draw would be enough for Costa Rica to reach the knockout stages if Spain beats Japan in the group’s other game being played at the same time.

"We didn’t come to sit around and take pictures of Qatar," Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suárez said before the tournament.

Japan-Spain

Spain still has some work left to do.

The 2010 World Cup champions routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match in Qatar, but a 1-1 draw against Germany in the second game made things interesting again.

The Spanish will face Japan on Thursday and the winner will be guaranteed of reaching the round of 16. Spain could also advance with a loss, depending on the result of Germany's match against the Costa Ricans.

If Spain wins the group, the team would face the second-place from Group F. That could be Croatia, Belgium or Morocco. After that, a match against Brazil is possible.

"We are not thinking about our opponents in the knockout rounds," Spain midfielder Koke Resurrección said. "We need to beat Japan first and then we’ll see which team we’ll have to play against. If it’s Brazil in the quarterfinals, so be it, and we’ll try to prepare for it as best as possible."

Spain coach Luis Enrique is expected to rotate some of his players after making only one change from the first to the second game — Dani Carvajal coming in for César Azpilicueta at right back.

Teenager Gavi, who started the first two matches, trained separately from the group after the 1-1 draw with Germany because of a minor knee injury. He was expected to be available for Thursday’s match, but wasn't likely to start.

Another midfielder expected to be rested is 34-year-old Sergio Busquets, the only remaining player from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010. Striker Álvaro Morata, who scored a goal in each of the first two matches after coming off the bench, could get a spot in the starting lineup against Japan.

The Japanese are trying to advance to the knockout round for the second straight World Cup. They could see Ayase Ueda and Junya Ito playing together in attack from the start for the first time.

Croatia advances as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium

Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after a 0-0 draw against Belgium, whose group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of its talented but underachieving generation of players.

The eastern European nation has reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times it has reached the knockout stage.

Belgium was eliminated after scoring one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites.

Needing a win to be sure of advancing, Belgium produced its best performance of the World Cup and wasted two clear chances that fell to Romelu Lukaku. The halftime substitute struck a shot against the post and failed to control a ball that bounced off his chest.

What has long been called Belgium's "Golden Generation" — now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances — is set to split up with a World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018 as its peak.

Morocco advances after beating Canada 2-1

Morocco advanced to the last 16 at the World Cup for just the second time after clinging on for a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.

The Moroccans' only other trip past the group stage came in 1986.

Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error by Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to shoot the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second in the 23rd.

It looked then like Morocco would overrun the Canadians.

But Nayef Aguerd's own-goal just before halftime made it 2-1 and lifted Canada enough for them to put pressure on Morocco in search of an equalizing goal for most of the second half.

Canada came agonizingly close when a header from captain Atiba Hutchinson, who came on as a second-half substitute, bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal-line.

A draw would also have been enough for Morocco to advance.

Canada, which will co-host the next World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, ultimately lost all three of its games in Qatar, matching its three defeats at its only other World Cup appearance in 1986.

