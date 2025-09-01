Weekend college football wrap, Atlanta Braves rally for win

The Brief Georgia Tech, Georgia, and South Carolina all opened the season with big wins in college football Haynes King led Tech past Colorado; Gunner Stockton powered Georgia’s 45-7 victory over Marshall Braves beat Phillies 3-1 on Sunday night with rookie Drake Baldwin’s go-ahead home run



The first week of college football brought upsets and strong performances across the country, including Florida State’s win over Alabama and LSU’s victory at Clemson.

Wide Receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. #14 of the Colorado Buffaloes, during the college football game between the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets and the Colorado Buffaloes on August 29, 2025 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Spor Expand

Georgia Tech

Locally, Georgia Tech opened its season with a thrilling 27-20 win over Colorado, led by quarterback Haynes King’s 299 combined yards and late game-winning run.

Zion Branch #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackles Antwan Roberts #44 of the Marshall Thundering Herd during the college football game between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Bulldogs on August 30, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens,GA. (Ph Expand

UGA Bulldogs

In Athens, Georgia defeated Marshall 45-7 behind new quarterback Gunner Stockton, who scored twice on the ground and connected with transfer receiver Zachariah Branch for a long touchdown.

Kyron Drones #1 of the Virginia Tech Hokies passes the ball during the AFLAC Kickoff Game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on August 31, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

South Carolina also came away with a 24-11 win over Virginia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 3-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves rallied late to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Hurston Waldrep gave up just one run in nearly six innings, but the Braves tied the game in the eighth inning on a Matt Olson groundout.

Rookie Drake Baldwin sealed the win in the ninth with a two-run homer, giving Atlanta a 3-1 victory on the road.