Alabama football team investigating postgame incident involving Jermaine Burton

By The Associated Press
Published 
College Football
Associated Press
article

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks on as his team plays Tennessee during a game played at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville, Tenn. on Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) 

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban said the team is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton, a former member of the Georgia Bulldogs football team, appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. "We are currently working to gather information."

A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward.

Then-No. 1 Alabama lost to sixth-ranked Tennessee 52-49 on a last-play field goal at Neyland Stadium.

Burton has started every game for No. 6 Alabama since transferring from Georgia, recording 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vols moved to No. 3 after knocking off the Tide.