UGA QB Jamie Newman opts out

UGA graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman announced he is opting out of the 2020 college football season.

"Due to the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic," Newman wrote he is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He also thanked the Bulldogs coaching staff and said in part that he remained "hopeful and excited about what the future holds."

Newman figured to be the Bulldogs' starting quarterback this season, in part due to his experience at Wake Forest, from which he graduate transferred this January.

Now, it looks like the quarterback job may go to former USC quarterback JT Daniels, who also transferred to UGA this offseason. Daniels had not been cleared for contact in practice as recently as last week.

He is the first Bulldog to opt out of the season. UGA has not commented on Newman's status as of Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 230-pound Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season for the Demon Deacons. He also had 180 carries for 570 yards and six scores.