Georgia announces 2020 stadium capacity, football ticket plan

It's tough getting a ticket to see the Bulldogs play, but this year it will likely be even tougher.

The University of Georgia announced on Wednesday its 2020 football ticket plan. The plan, which reflects a Sanford Stadium capacity of 20-25%, was sent to season ticket holders. A decision on student tickets was not announced.

Key points in the documents include:

Top priority is maintaining safe and healthy campus atmosphere.

Provide as many season ticket holders as possible the opportunity to attend, at minimum, one of the four home games.

Specifics of the ticket distribution plan.

Donors who have to opt out for this year, will not be penalized and will keep their seat location for 2021.

Away game tickets will not be available except for the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.

The 2020 football season was altered to a 10-game conference-only schedule including 4 home games vs Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt operating at a reduced capacity for each game. As a result, the UGA Atheltic Association says it is offering single game tickets to provide as many opportunities to current Hartman Fund donors who are season ticket holders, the ability to enjoy Georgia Football home games this fall.

Should season ticket holders decide to not attend games this fall, their status as a season ticket holder will remain unchanged, and there will be an opportunity for refunds on previously paid Hartman Fund contributions, season tickets, and/or seatback purchases, the UGAAA said.

"You will be eligible to renew your previously established season ticket locations for the 2021 season regardless of your ticket buying decision for the modified 2020 season."

Single tickets cost $150/ticket per-game, which includes a $75 ticket price and a $75 contribution requirement. In order to maximize capacity, the socially distanced model only allots for blocks of four seats. All four seats must be purchased by the same account.

For more information, visit the UGA FAQs page.

The UGAAA is asking that season ticket holders indicate their intentions for the 2020 Georgia Football home season no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Should you have any questions or need assistance completing your request, please call (706) 542-1231 or email gatickets@sports.uga.edu.