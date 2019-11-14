Expand / Collapse search

Team of the Week pep rally at Morrow High School

Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Congrats to the Morrow High School Mustangs - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. 

The Mustangs were celebrated at a special pep rally Thursday morning hosted by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken. At the pep rally, the team received the highly coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy. 

Team of the Week pep rally at Morrow High School

Congrats to the Morrow Mustangs, our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

Mustangs get Team of the Week Hand Trophy

The Morrow Mustangs were presented with the coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy Thursday morning.