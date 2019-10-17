Team of the Week pep rally at Haralson County HS

Congrats to the Haralson County Rebels - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

The Rebels were honored with a special Team of the Week pep rally at the school Thursday morning. It was hosted by Good Day's Paul Milliken.

At the pep rally, the Rebels were presented with the coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy.

Haralson County fans set their own record, casting 10,109 total votes on the High 5 Sports Facebook page to secure the first-ever Team of the Week honor for the Rebels, which marks the highest individual school vote total so far in 2019.

