Spring training kicking off in Florida for Atlanta Braves

Spring training for the Atlanta Braves is commencing in Florida as they set their sights on securing their 7th consecutive National League East title this year. However, despite two back-to-back 100-win seasons, the Braves have faced disappointing exits in the National League Division Series, with last year's defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The action begins with pitchers and catchers reporting to North Port on Feb. 14, with position players slated to join them on the same day. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 20, leading up to the eagerly anticipated Grapefruit League opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 24.

The Braves' Grapefruit League schedule features 30 games, including two days of simultaneous "split squad" games. Fans can catch at least 5 spring training games on Ball Sports South/Southeast, airing on March 20, 21, 23, and 25.

Closing out the spring training season, the team faces the Minnesota Twins in back-to-back matchups on March 25 and 26 before embarking on the journey north for Opening Day against Philadelphia on March 28.

