Snitker, Soroka finalists for NL awards

The MLB announced the finalists for its annual superlatives Monday night, and two Braves were among the finalists.

Righty Mike Soroka is up for National League Rooke of the Year, and Braves skipper Brian Snitker could repeat as the NL Manager of the Year.

Snitker could be the first NL manager to win the accolade in consecutive years since legendary Braves skipper Bobby Cox did it in 2004 and 2005.

Soroka is up against New York's Pete Alonso, who smashed the rookie home run record by hitting 53, and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr.

In 2019, the 21-year-old went 13-4, posting a 2.68 ERA in 174.2 innings pitched.

He started once for the Braves in the postseason, allowing just one run in seven innings against the Cardinals.

Snitker is a finalist alongside two NL Central managers: Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and St. Louis' Mike Shildt.

Snitker managed a squad many did not see competing for the NL East crown, which the Braves ultimately won. Atlanta also won 97 games this season, a seven-game improvement from a year ago.

Rookie of the Year will be announced Nov. 11, and Manager of the year will be announced Nov. 12.