With the 2024 Atlanta Open approaching, a sneak peek of the new court was given on Tuesday.

Local mascots and six-time champion John Isner tested out the new court.

The tournament, celebrating its 15th year in Atlanta, will be held from July 20 through the 28 at Atlantic Station.

Georgia Tech senior Andres Martin has earned a wild card spot, and tennis stars Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens are set to compete in a Sunday showdown.