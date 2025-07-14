Expand / Collapse search

Several Georgia players selected in 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 14, 2025 1:07pm EDT
ATLANTA - Multiple players with ties to Georgia were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, with several local standouts hearing their names called in the early rounds.

Mill Creek High School shortstop Daniel Pierce was the top-rated prospect from the area going into the draft. He was selected 14th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays, making him the highest pick from metro Atlanta this year.

Two standout pitchers from the University of Georgia were also drafted. J.T. Quinn was taken by the Baltimore Orioles with the 69th overall pick, while Brian Curley was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third round.

Georgia Tech's Kyle Lodise was drafted 76th overall by the Chicago White Sox. Lodise is the younger brother of Florida State’s Alex Lodise, who was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.

  • Information for above story came from MLB, UGA and Georgia Tech. 

