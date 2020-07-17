SEC will honor scholarships of student-athletes who opt out of 2020

Southeastern Conference student-athletes who opt out of the fall 2020 season due to health and/or safety concerns related to the coronavirus will have their scholarships honored by their universities, the conference announced Friday afternoon.

The SEC said those student-athletes will remain in good standing with their teams as well. The decision came in a unanimous vote of the SEC's Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation of the Conference's Athletics Directors.

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 12: The Southeastern Conference Mens Basketball Tournament was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns prior to play beginning on day two of the tournament, March 12, 2020, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Expand

"SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic."

The conference also said the policy may be extended to spring 2021 student-athletes if applicable, and officials will continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic.