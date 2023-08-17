Rugby ATL announces plans to move to LA for 2024 season

article

Rugby ATL has announced that it is planning to move to Los Angeles.

Major League Rugby (MLR) says that the team will relocate for the 2024 season upon closing of the acquisition of a new ownership group. After the transaction has been finalized, there will be a formal announcement and introduction of the new team and owners.

"As we focus on the well-being of our players, we are happy to announce Los Angeles as the location the new ownership group of Rugby ATL has selected," said Nic Benson, CEO of Major League Rugby. "We're moving quickly, and I look forward to the full brand launch of the club."

Rugby ATL said in a post on social media that it has "truly enjoyed calling Atlanta home and we know the rugby culture will continue to thrive here moving forward."



Rugby ATL was co-founded by Marcus Calloway and Eagles coach Scott Lawrence in 2019. It played out of the Lupo Family Field at Life University and reached the Championship Final in 2021, losing to the LA Giltinis.

Calloway died in December after a long battle with illness and Lawrence left the team prior to the start of the 2022 season. The team was purchased by Errik Anderson, owner of the New England Free Jacks, but was ran by Global Rugby Ventures.

The team moved to Silverbacks Park in 2022.

It's move to Los Angeles will mean the return of MLR after a one-year hiatus. The Giltinis were suspended ahead of the 2022 season. It will also be the first relocation of a franchise in the MLR, according to America's Rugby News.