Roswell youth team, repping Atlanta Falcons, to compete in NFL Flag Championships

Earlier this year, FOX 5 highlighted the inspiring story of a Roswell youth flag football team representing the Atlanta Falcons at the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando. The tournament marked a historic milestone, with over 250 teams from the markets of 23 NFL clubs and 12 countries, including Brazil, China, Ghana, and New Zealand, competing in a flag football event for the first time.

The Roswell boys' team showcased remarkable talent and determination, finishing seventh out of 20 teams in pool play. Their impressive performance included two wins and two shutouts, earning them a spot in the newly established national championships hosted by NFL Flag, set to be an annual event starting this summer.

The upcoming championship will commence later this month in Canton, Ohio, with a similar number of teams from around the globe expected to participate. The Roswell team has been diligently training since the school year ended, making the most of the summer months when organized sports activities are typically fewer.