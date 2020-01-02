Richard Seymour among 15 HOF finalists

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Richard Seymour is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's modern-day 2020 class.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Troy Polamalu, S -- 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers

Edgerrin James, RB -- 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Zach Thomas, LB -- 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Bryant Young, DT -- 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

John Lynch, FS -- 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Steve Atwater, S -- 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

LeRoy Butler, S -- 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaac Bruce, WR -- 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Sam Mills, LB -- 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

Alan Faneca, G -- 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Steve Hutchinson, G -- 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

These 15 will be considered for selection on Feb. 1 in Miami. A player must receiver 80 percent of votes from the selection committee. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen.

For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame also is adding 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches to be inducted in the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August. That is a special selection in celebration of the NFL's 100th season.

Lynch, now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is a finalist for the seventh time. Faneca is a fifth-time finalist, while Boselli, Bruce and James are in their fourth year making the finals. Atwater and Hutchinson have done so three times, Seymour twice.

The class of 2020 will be introduced during NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its NFL individual awards winners, on the evening of Feb. 1 on Fox.

The entire 20-person class of 2020 will be on hand for the enshrinement week in Canton. Modern-era players along with contributors and coaches will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 8. The 10 seniors will have their own inductions the week of Sept. 16-19.