Report: Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds decide not to play Wednesday

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have reportedly agreed not to play Wednesday night's game at Miller Park.

In a statement, Brewers and Reds players said: "The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight’s baseball game. With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression."

Statement from the Milwaukee Brewers

"The Milwaukee Brewers organization joins the players in their decision to not play tonight’s game. We need to pause and reflect on the events that are causing such pain and hardship to our local community and country. The entire organization is committed to putting the spotlight on racial injustice, inequality, and the necessity for change."

Statement from Major League Baseball

"Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice."

The move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The NBA, as a result, also decided to postpone all of Wednesday's playoff games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.