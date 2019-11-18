Reinhardt Eagles headed to Indiana for Round 1 of NAIA Football Championship Series
WALESKA, Ga. - The 13th ranked Reinhardt University Eagles (9-2) will take their latest Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division title to the NAIA playoffs.
They'll head to Indianapolis to take on second-seeded Marian University (9-0) in the first-round matchup. It will be the first time the schools have faced one another.
The game is on Saturday at 1:05 pm.
First round schedule:
- #13 Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-2) at #2 Marian (Ind.) (9-0)
- #17 Dickinson State (N.D.) (8-2) at #1 Morningside (Iowa) (10-0)
- #15 Baker (Kan.) (8-2) at #3 Kansas Wesleyan (11-0)
- #12 Concordia (Mich.) (8-2) at #4 Grand View (Iowa) (11-0)
- #16 Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1) at #5 College of Idaho (10-0)
- #11 St. Francis (Ind.) (7-2) at #6 Lindsey Wilson (10-0)
- #10 Cumberlands (Ky.) (9-1) at #7 Keiser (Fla.) (9-0)
- #9 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at #8 Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1)