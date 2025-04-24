Ravens select Georgia safety Malaki Starks at No. 27 in NFL draft

article

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 27th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the second straight year they used a first-round selection on a defensive back.

Starks was a second-team All-American last season. Baltimore took cornerback Nate Wiggins of Clemson in the first round in 2024.

Big picture view:

Starks could give a boost to a defensive backfield that struggled early last season. Playing star safety Kyle Hamilton deeper was one way for Baltimore to guard against big passing plays, but adding more talent to the secondary makes sense.

It was another big draft day for the Georgia defense. Edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker went earlier in the first round.