Raheem Morris makes history as first Black head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 11:03PM
Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the field prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on August 18, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Atlanta won 24-13.

ATLANTA - Raheem Morris will become the first non-interim Black coach in Atlanta Falcons history.

The hiring ensures there will be at least nine minority head coaches to start the 2024 season, the most ever.

"This is a historic day for the Atlanta Falcons – after a comprehensive search we are thrilled to welcome Raheem Morris back to Atlanta as the team’s new head coach," said owner Arthur Blank.

The Dirty Birds reached an agreement with Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith as head coach. Morris' agency, Goal Line Football, made the announcement early Thursday evening. 

SEE MORE: ATLANTA FALCONS ANNOUNCE RAHEEM MORRIS AS HEAD COACH

"Beyond proud and excited that our long time GL family member Raheem Morris has been named Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Raheem becomes the first black Head Coach in franchise history," Goal Line Footbal posted on Instagram.

Morris later expressed his excitement at returning to the Falcons, where he was named interim head coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired. The team finished 4-7 under his leadership.

"I am overjoyed for the opportunity for my family and I to return to Atlanta as the Falcons head coach," said Morris. "I am incredibly appreciative of Arthur Blank for his leadership and for this entire organization for putting its trust in me to help lead this team."

Morris is the fourth minority hire during this coaching cycle, joining Dave Canales in Carolina, Jerod Mayo in New England and Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas. The league’s minority coaches also include Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Houston’s DeMeco Ryans, Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles, Miami’s Mike McDaniel and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh.

SEE MORE: BILL BELICHICK PASSED OVER BY ATLANTA FALCONS FOR HEAD COACH POST

There are two openings left to be filled, in Seattle and Washington.

"This is a major milestone for the National Football League," said Richard Lapchick, founder of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics In Sport (TIDES).

He joins general manager Terry Fontenot, who also is Black, in leading a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

Emmitt Thomas finished the 2007 season as the Falcons interim head coach after Bobby Petrino resigned after 13 games to coach for Arkansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this article