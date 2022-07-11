Prospect players across the country received guidance, training at the 2022 HBCU South Mega Camp

article

The 2022 HBCU South Mega Camp posed as a showcase for prospective athletes across the country to "be evaluated by college coaches of whom most are major decision-makers for their respective schools." as well as an eye-opener for athletes to seek an understanding that HBCUs are here to provide an opportunity to expand their athletic career.

Universities such as Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T, Grambling State University, Bluefield State College, and more were present on the field to speak to prospect players and run performance-drills with the attendees.

Presented by the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia and sponsored by Morehouse College Head Football Coach Rich Freeman, players took to the field at Lakewood Stadium on July 8 and 9 to take part in networking and drills.

MCAOFGA

Day one of the camp was met with players from the transfer portal as well as high school students ready to network with coaches from different HBCUs.

Morehouse College Head Coach Rich Freeman stated that close to 2,000 kids were expected to attend, similar to last year’s camp. Freeman said that overall, the camp has always been a great way to bring all the coaches from respective HBCUS to a hot-bed of recruiting in Atlanta and give exposure for players to receive talent evaluations.

The camp opened up the opportunity for players in the transfer portal to get their foot in the door and seek a university to continue their passion of football.

Eli Myles, a prospect athlete currently in the transfer portal, says that while he is looking for a new home to play football, he wants to let other players know to be proactive and go out and show coaches what you have to offer.

"These coaches will come in and look for you, but at the same time you have to go out and look for these coaches.

Ahmand Tinker, the Executive Director of the Minority Coaches Association Of Georgia, stated that the HBCU Mega Camp started four years ago and has been a huge success for kids and a way to connect the dots for parents, kids, and universities.

Ahmand Tinker, executive director of MCAOFGA

With not only providing scholarship and learning opportunities, parents enjoyed the atmosphere while introducing their children to the inner workings of HBCUs.

The Ridges’ family, who are from New York by-way of New Jersey, traveled to be their son's, Jason Ridges Jr., support system throughout his athletic journey.

"We were all for it because I want kids to make their own decision, but when they said HBCU Camp, I’m representing Hampton, I said let's do it,'' Mrs. Ridges said.

The Ridges' Family at the 2022 HBCU South Mega Camp

Coaches came out to seek new players and provide a sense of exposure to athletes that are looking to take the next step.

Tony Coaxum, head football coach of Bluefield State, said that as his second year attending the camp, he is looking for players from a performance and academic standpoint.

"Out here on the field, the biggest thing you wanna look for are guys that are coachable, that work hard on the drills, when they take coaching from the coaches, guys on the staff, and then the physical talent of the pop-out."

"After that point, looking for where they’re from, kind of their background, get a feel for who they are and then go down the road to academic profile and all those things we need to do to make sure we get the right individual for the program."

Coaches also wanted to ensure that players take a breath and relax, especially with factors affected by COVID-19.

The camp continues to reach back and pull influences from HBCUs to show players that there are other opportunities outside of Predominantly White Institutions.













