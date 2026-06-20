PHOTOS: USA vs. Australia FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta
Futbol lovers packed the FIFA Fan Fest in downtown Atlanta on June 19, 2026 to witness the U.S. Men's National Team secure a thrilling 2-0 victory over Australia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From kickoff at 3 p.m. to the final whistle, the energy in the crowd was electric. Scroll through our gallery to see the best fan reactions, flags, and high-energy moments captured.
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FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta during the USA and Australia match-up on June 19, 2026. Courtesy of Luis F. Mameri.