Pelicans beat Hawks 133-109 in first preseason game

Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 21 points and Zion Williamson scored 16, including several highlight-reel dunks.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft, threw down his first preseason dunk, a tomahawk over 7-foot center Damian Jones less than two minutes into the game and finished with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

DeAndre' Bembry led Atlanta with 16 points, Alex Len scored 14 and John Collins 10. Trae Young finished with nine points and 11 assists but committed eight of the Hawks' 29 turnovers.

Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Lonzo Ball had nine points and seven assists and Nikeil Alexander-Walker added 12 points for the Pelicans. Ball blocked a shot, grabbed the rebound and led the break before feeding Williamson for a monster two-handed jam in the first quarter.

Ingram and Ball came to New Orleans for the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade. Alexander-Walker was the No. 17 pick in June's draft.