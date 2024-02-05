One-on-one interview with new head coach for Falcons, Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris is expressing his joy at returning to Atlanta as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Morris, who spent six seasons professionally in Atlanta, described the feeling as akin to coming back home during Monday's official announcement.

FOX 5's D.J. Shockley sat down for a one-on-one interview with Morris where they discussed his return and his vision for the team. Morris expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead the Falcons and emphasized his commitment to bringing success to his home city.

During the interview, Morris highlighted his growth and experiences since 2020, expressing a champion's mindset and the ability to overcome adversity. He conveyed his eagerness to start the journey with the Falcons and contribute to the community, team, and everyone involved.

What experience does he bring?

Morris brings more than two decades of coaching experience to the Dirty Birds. He most recently spent three seasons, from 2021 to 2023, with the Los Angeles Rams. Morris spent 2015 to 202 with the Falcons, including a stint as interim head coach.

"With 26 years of experience in the NFL, including the last three in an outstanding organization that has won our league’s championship in that time, Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future," owner Arthur Blank said.

"We have conducted one of the most thorough and comprehensive searches and saw many incredible candidates through this process. Raheem is the right fit for our team, culture, and shared vision for success in Atlanta, and I cannot wait to start working with him and have his energy in our building," said Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot.

During his previous stint with the team, Morris helped to lead the Dirty Birds to Super Bowl LI, where they faced the New England Patriots in 2017 as an assistant coach and secondary coach.

As the Falcons prepare for the upcoming season, Morris's return has been met with enthusiasm and high expectations.