NFL cancels all preseason games this year

There will be no preseason games across the NFL this season, according to a post by the Atlanta Falcons on their website. This change has been widely expected as part of the negotiations over COVID-19 safety between the league and the players' union.

The Falcons were originally scheduled to host the Dolphins and Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while visiting Buffalo and Jacksonville. Atlanta's first regular-season game is set for Sept. 13 at home against the Seattle Seahawks, in a game airing on FOX 5.

The NFL Players Association's desire to have no preseason games is reportedly because of the chance to limited potential exposure to COVID-19. It also allows NFL training camps to have a more gradual ramp-up to practice and padded practice, which would have had to take place more quickly with preseason games on the calendar.

Earlier in July, many reports said the NFL decided to shorten the preseason from four to two games.

The Falcons had previously announced social distancing measures for games with the initial goal of getting between 10,000 to 20,000 fans in the facility spread out appropriately.

All fans going to the games will be required to wear face coverings while in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.