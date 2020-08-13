NFHS Network aims to bring high school sports to the fans amid pandemic

In the age of COVID-19, many high school sports fans likely won't get to see their favorite teams play this season.

Atlanta-based NFHS Network is trying to solve that problem.

The organization, which already features 27 regular- and postseason sports and other high school activities, aims to send a robotic Pixellot camera to all 19,500 schools across the country through its new HS Support Program.

"Our goal is to cover every student, every game, whether it be a freshman game, all the way up to those great varsity games," said NFHS Network CEO Mark Koski. "We love this opportunity and we love high school sports. It's pure community. It's important, and now it's even more important that all fans have the opportunity to see."

The Pixellot camera is automated for each sport, zooming in and out as appropriate for each sport. For football, it's mounted above the press box at the 50-yard line and tracks movement on the field below.

Starr's Mill Pixellot gym camera

NFHS Network already features 30 schools across Georgia: Allatoona High School, Athens Academy, Blessed Trinity High School, Calhoun High School, Callaway High School, Carrollton High School, Clarke Central High School, Colquitt County High School, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Harrison High School, Hart County High School, Holy Innocents Episcopal School, Jefferson High School, Johns Creek High School, Marist High School, Mary Persons High School, McEachern High School, Milton High School, North Cobb High School, Parkview High School, Pierce County High School, Prince Avenue Christian School, Richmond Hill High School, Roswell High School, Thomson High School, Valdosta High School, Ware County High School, Wesleyan School, West Forsyth High School, and Westminster High School.

Westminster is celebrating its 10th year featuring student-led live sports broadcasts. Westminster WCAT WebTV Coordinator Daniel Searl said his WCAT broadcast students are excited to tackle a new kind of challenge as they learn half online and half in the classroom this fall.

"Now people are relying on you more, and our students are fired up. They're fired up about that opportunity to provide that coverage for the Westminster community," Searl told FOX 5 Sports. "The spring season was lost for seniors or maybe there won't be massive crowds, if football happens here in the fall, cheering you on. But, you know that there will be families gathered around a computer cheering you on, thanks to the stream through NFHS and WCAT."

NFHS Network high school broadcasters (NFHS Network)

The network's subscriptions cost $10.99 per month, and the organization said hundreds of thousands of those dollars are distributed to schools in its network. Subscribers also have an option to directly donate to a participating school of choice. NFHS Network hopes the revenue-sharing partnership helps make up for lost ticket sales at games this fall.

In addition, subscribers have access to the network's decade-old archive as well as any live sports around the country.

"There's going to be coverage throughout the country for fans to see. As much as your fans in Georgia want to see the great, great games in the local area, now they can say, 'I've always heard about high school football in Texas. How really does it look?'" Koski said. "Or grandparents, aunts and uncles that can't make it to the game, now they have that opportunity."